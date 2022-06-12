Christopher Kyle Ritchie Sells 17,502 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 17,502 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total transaction of C$165,834.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 685,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,499,039.68.

Christopher Kyle Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 1,198 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total transaction of C$11,345.06.

On Monday, June 6th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 81,300 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total transaction of C$769,886.61.

On Friday, May 13th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie bought 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,990.00.

SIL stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIL. Raymond James set a C$14.15 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

