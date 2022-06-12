Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in May

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

