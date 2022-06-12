Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

