Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

CLVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

