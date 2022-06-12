Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

