CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMGO stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 17,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

