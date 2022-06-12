CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CMGO stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 17,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,669. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CMG Holdings Group (CMGO)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.