Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coffee alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.