Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 423,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 948.5 days.

CGEAF stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $98.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

