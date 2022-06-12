Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of FOF opened at $11.26 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.