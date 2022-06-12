Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE RQI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

