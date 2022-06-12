Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RNP opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

