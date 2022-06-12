Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 60.1% in May

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the May 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 628.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Shares of PSF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

