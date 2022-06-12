Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

