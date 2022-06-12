Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 51,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,716. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $720.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

