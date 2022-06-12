Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 136.7% in May

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €71.00 ($76.34) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,071. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2552 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

