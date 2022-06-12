Comparing Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) & Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Immuneering and Pacira BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pacira BioSciences 0 2 5 0 2.71

Immuneering currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 586.87%. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.03%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Immuneering is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering -2,651.85% -38.00% -29.99% Pacira BioSciences 6.62% 15.17% 6.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immuneering and Pacira BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $2.08 million 62.80 -$33.54 million ($2.99) -1.66 Pacira BioSciences $541.53 million 4.68 $41.98 million $0.84 66.39

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Immuneering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Immuneering on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Immuneering Corporation was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. It also develops proprietary multivesicular liposome, a drug delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

