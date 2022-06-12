Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 104.0% in May

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the May 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

