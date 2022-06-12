Contrasting BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.08 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.46 FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.89 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

FAT Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BurgerFi International and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.73%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FAT Brands beats BurgerFi International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

