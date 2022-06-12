Contrasting Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% Central Puerto 5.91% 5.29% 3.24%

56.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Central Puerto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 71.42 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Central Puerto $600.19 million 0.84 -$7.79 million $0.22 15.23

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heliogen currently has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 136.49%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Heliogen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Central Puerto (Get Rating)

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

