Contrasting Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $217.63 million 1.68 -$54.76 million ($0.39) -6.77 Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.37 $54.49 million $0.21 19.76

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Limelight Networks and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 1 5 1 2.75 Advantage Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 109.69%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.92%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -22.60% -24.22% -10.80% Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76%

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Limelight Networks on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

