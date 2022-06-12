Contrasting Markforged (MKFG) & Its Peers

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Markforged to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Markforged and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 5 0 2.83 Markforged Competitors 134 1025 2103 65 2.63

Markforged presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 287.32%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markforged and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -26.63 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 32.21

Markforged’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Markforged has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s peers have a beta of -0.03, indicating that their average share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.79% -20.71% -2.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Markforged peers beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

