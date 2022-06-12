Contrasting National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

10.8% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A National Bankshares 38.29% 11.16% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 1st Capital Bancorp and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.17 $7.63 million N/A N/A National Bankshares $53.41 million 3.64 $20.38 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

National Bankshares beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. It also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, the company invests in securities; provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and offers remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, electronic bill payment, remote ACH origination, and remote wire transfer request, as well as cash management services. It serves customers through full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.