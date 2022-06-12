Contrasting Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.68 $46.10 million ($0.03) -470.33 Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion N/A $150.01 million $1.60 29.63

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -0.23% 22.22% 8.63% Tower Semiconductor 11.11% 11.20% 8.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viavi Solutions and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Tower Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

