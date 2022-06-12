Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

