Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
