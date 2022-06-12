Corus Entertainment (CJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.90 million.
About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
See Also
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.