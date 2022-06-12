Corus Entertainment (CJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.90 million.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,072.50. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 301,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,357,537.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

