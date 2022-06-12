Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several brokerages have commented on BASE. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of BASE opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $701.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.
About Couchbase (Get Rating)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
