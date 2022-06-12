Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BASE. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BASE opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $701.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

