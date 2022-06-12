Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CREX stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.04%.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Nesbit acquired 171,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 338,505 shares of company stock worth $276,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

