Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the May 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CIK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,144. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.