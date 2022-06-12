Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,517,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of USOI stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.2277 dividend. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.
