Critical Analysis: VTEX (VTEX) and The Competition

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is one of 410 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VTEX to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get VTEX alerts:

This table compares VTEX and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million -$60.51 million -11.27 VTEX Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -39,761.35

VTEX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42% VTEX Competitors -30.96% -63.61% -8.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VTEX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 VTEX Competitors 1580 10888 23539 518 2.63

VTEX presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 435.37%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 65.24%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

VTEX peers beat VTEX on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.