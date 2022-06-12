Critical Comparison: Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wallbox and Volta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75%

Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wallbox and Volta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86 Volta 1 3 4 0 2.38

Wallbox currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Volta has a consensus target price of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 219.57%. Given Volta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volta is more favorable than Wallbox.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and Volta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $84.68 million 18.24 -$264.75 million N/A N/A Volta $32.31 million 11.44 -$276.60 million N/A N/A

Wallbox has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Summary

Wallbox beats Volta on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

