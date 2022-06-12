Critical Review: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weyerhaeuser and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 1 2 1 3.00 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 6 4 0 2.40

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.71%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $34.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 469.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.20 billion 2.61 $2.61 billion $3.59 9.98 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $532.85 million 7.04 $15.12 million $0.23 143.87

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 24.96% 27.03% 15.97% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 4.61% 1.06% 0.55%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time.

