Critical Survey: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electromed and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,718.18%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Electromed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electromed and ENDRA Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 2.70 $2.36 million $0.26 43.50 ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.23 million ($0.28) -0.98

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -98.50% -83.88%

Summary

Electromed beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

