Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Croda International stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Croda International has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $71.42.

Get Croda International alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.3263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.