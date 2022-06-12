Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Up 164.7% in May

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the May 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Crucible Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,195 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 714,726 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

