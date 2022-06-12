CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:LAW opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -24.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

