CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.78.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

