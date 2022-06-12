Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the May 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CMLS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $235.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.43. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

