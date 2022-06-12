CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Up 142.6% in May

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CytRx stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 59,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,790. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

