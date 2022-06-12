Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dai Nippon Printing stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

