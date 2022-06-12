Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 120.8% in May

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 260,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

