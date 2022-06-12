Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DFCO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 65,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dalrada Financial (DFCO)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.