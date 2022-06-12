Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFCO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 65,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

