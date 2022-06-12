Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DANOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

About Danone (Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.