Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 146.7% in May

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 364,490 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Data I/O by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Data I/O by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.84. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAIO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

