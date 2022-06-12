Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 138.0% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

