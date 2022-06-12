Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in May

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.0 days.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock remained flat at $$4.89 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

