DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHB Capital by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHB Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

DHBC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

