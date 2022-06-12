DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DHT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $983.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DHT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DHT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DHT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DHT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DHT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

