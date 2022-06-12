DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of DMAC stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.55.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.