DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the period. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

