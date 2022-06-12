DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 227.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 660,571 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 466,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 455,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Shares of DHHC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. DiamondHead has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.